Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.22 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 220.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,364 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $71.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.80. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

