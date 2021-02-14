Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.31 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.31.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

