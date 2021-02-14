Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,337.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,822. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU opened at $209.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $223.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.00 and a 200-day moving average of $190.92. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

