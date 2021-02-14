Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in American Electric Power by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 946.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in American Electric Power by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 237,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 163,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $78.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.13. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

