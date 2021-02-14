Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $145.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $145.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.36.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $5,742,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,771,461.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,448 shares of company stock worth $19,184,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

