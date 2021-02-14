Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $89.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

