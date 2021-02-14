Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Yandex by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 66.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Yandex has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YNDX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

