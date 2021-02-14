Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,123 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Truist increased their target price on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.58.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $939.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $903.06 and its 200-day moving average is $866.94. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $952.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.