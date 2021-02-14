Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,847 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $119.09 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.13.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

