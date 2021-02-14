Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,701 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,514 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 136,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,440 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,981 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.88.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

