Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 4,230 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 38,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after buying an additional 177,288 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $1,198,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $164.50 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $168.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.