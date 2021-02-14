Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 791 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $242,656,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after buying an additional 579,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,212,000 after purchasing an additional 420,543 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,044,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,993,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $342.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.48. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

