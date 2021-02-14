Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $53,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $53.63 on Friday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

