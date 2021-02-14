Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 50.5% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,122,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,091,000 after buying an additional 376,589 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 562.8% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 346,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,975,000 after buying an additional 294,188 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $22,382,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 630.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 289,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after buying an additional 249,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at $18,950,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.53.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $93.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.