Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,047 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after acquiring an additional 519,647 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,702 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,674,000 after acquiring an additional 167,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $185.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.77 and its 200 day moving average is $181.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

