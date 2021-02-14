Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USPH. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 337,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,302,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $138.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $266,534.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $640,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,437 shares of company stock worth $1,441,555 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.