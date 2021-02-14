Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 6,894 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,032,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,949,000 after acquiring an additional 52,615 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,626,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,437,000 after acquiring an additional 205,362 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,098,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,662,000 after acquiring an additional 202,412 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,899,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,961,000 after acquiring an additional 615,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,851,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,855,000 after acquiring an additional 859,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

ST stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

