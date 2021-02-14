Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 7,400 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Grocery Outlet worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 307,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $11,381,718.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 310,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,482,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 24,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $911,684.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,708.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 696,160 shares of company stock worth $26,979,577. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $43.28 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

