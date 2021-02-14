Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 746 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total value of $2,197,837.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,962.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

ECL opened at $219.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.59, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

