Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 821 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,828,000 after purchasing an additional 806,284 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,504,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,771,000 after acquiring an additional 82,571 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,497,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,152,000 after acquiring an additional 37,580 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCO opened at $278.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.16. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

