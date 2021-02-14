Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 977 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,559,645 shares of company stock worth $337,010,306. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $272.75 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $273.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a PE ratio of 432.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.37.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.72.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

