Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,788 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $9,510,726.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,201.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $6,910,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,910,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,980,396 shares of company stock worth $137,810,413 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $84.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of -131.31 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $87.37.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

