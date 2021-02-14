Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,811 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR traded up $5.24 on Friday, hitting $245.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,103,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,354. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.43. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

