Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,604,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53,633 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of Danaher worth $578,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Danaher stock opened at $245.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.43. The company has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

