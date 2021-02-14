Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Short Interest Update

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the January 14th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

DNMR traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $57.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,901. Danimer Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Meredian Holdings Group, Inc, doing business as Danimer Scientific, manufactures and supplies biopolymers. It provides polyhydroxyalkanoates biodegradable plastics, additives, aqueous coatings, extrusion coatings, extrusion lamination materials, film resins, hot melt adhesives, injection molding resins, and thermoforming resins.

