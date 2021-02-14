DAOBet 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,285.00 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, DAOBet has traded up 42% against the US dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. DAOBet has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $2,285.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,090.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $695.21 or 0.01445631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.21 or 0.00526526 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00040179 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004045 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005492 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

