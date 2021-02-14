DAPS Coin Price Down 11% Over Last Week (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $54,441.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00068150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $484.24 or 0.00985115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053002 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.42 or 0.05408205 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00025154 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,235,168,500 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

