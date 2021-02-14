DAPS Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $61,077.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00065374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.33 or 0.00922453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00049828 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.29 or 0.04969573 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00024028 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00017266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000178 BTC.

DAPS Coin Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,236,063,400 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

