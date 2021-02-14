Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Darden Restaurants reported earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $7.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.56.

NYSE:DRI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.45. 577,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,863. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $133.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,302. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 719.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 499,236 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $22,676,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,047,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $15,111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,337,000 after acquiring an additional 146,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.