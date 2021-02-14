Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 413,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,754 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.26% of Darling Ingredients worth $23,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.62. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $72.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 13,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $628,438.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,391.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,813 shares of company stock worth $1,562,978 over the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.