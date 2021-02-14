Dash Price Reaches $235.30 on Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $235.30 or 0.00480436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dash has traded 100.3% higher against the US dollar. Dash has a market cap of $2.35 billion and approximately $3.38 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00031226 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004673 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,177.49 or 0.02404188 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 75.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,974,340 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

