DATA (DTA) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. DATA has a total market capitalization of $11.29 million and $1.69 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DATA has traded 80.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00068517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.18 or 0.00980134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00050989 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,500.71 or 0.05158083 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025394 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018423 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About DATA

DATA is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

