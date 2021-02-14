Databroker (DTX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $162.00

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Databroker has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar. Databroker has a market cap of $2.39 million and $162.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00069385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $479.39 or 0.00976766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00051587 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,549.81 or 0.05195228 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025107 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 coins. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars.

