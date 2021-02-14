Datacoin Trading 28.4% Higher This Week (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a total market cap of $19,374.91 and approximately $13.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datacoin has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00021728 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

