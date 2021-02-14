Datamine (DAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $547,337.07

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $547,337.07 and approximately $17,680.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00081068 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002438 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,771,935 tokens. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

