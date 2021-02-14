Datum (DAT) Price Up 86% Over Last 7 Days

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Datum has traded up 86% against the US dollar. One Datum token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Datum has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $203,050.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00068729 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $476.09 or 0.00974809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00051324 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.89 or 0.05235318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00025099 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

