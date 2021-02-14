DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of DaVita worth $22,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in DaVita by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in DaVita by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV raised its position in DaVita by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 53,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

Shares of DVA opened at $104.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

