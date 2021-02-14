DDKoin (DDK) Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last Week

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $47,332.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00009140 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010955 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001692 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001145 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars.

