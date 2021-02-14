DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Up 80.3% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 80.3% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $69,964.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00021824 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,424,974 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

