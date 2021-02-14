Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 87.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 56.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $313.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $318.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

