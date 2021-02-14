DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading Up 6.1% This Week

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be bought for about $4.61 or 0.00009430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $738,378.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.00272862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00086357 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00092014 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00097647 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.63 or 0.00185560 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,028.61 or 0.90149950 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,264,816 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

DeFi Yield Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.