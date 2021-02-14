DeFinition (DZI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $160.00

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One DeFinition token can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00002909 BTC on exchanges. DeFinition has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $160.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFinition has traded up 26.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00057433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00276845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00094147 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00085344 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00086845 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,590.06 or 0.93023694 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00060517 BTC.

About DeFinition

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu

Buying and Selling DeFinition

DeFinition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

