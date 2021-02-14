DeFinition Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.70 Million (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. DeFinition has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $31.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeFinition has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One DeFinition token can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00002499 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00051820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.12 or 0.00259166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00076080 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00082898 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00082041 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00194178 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,407.95 or 0.85027174 BTC.

DeFinition Token Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu

Buying and Selling DeFinition

DeFinition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars.

