Degenerator (MEME) Price Tops $32.63 on Major Exchanges

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Degenerator token can now be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.56 or 0.00470859 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00031361 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004565 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.56 or 0.02521358 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Degenerator Token Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Degenerator Token Trading

Degenerator can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.