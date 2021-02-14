Dego Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.60 Million (DEGO)

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Dego Finance has traded up 108.8% against the US dollar. One Dego Finance token can currently be purchased for about $2.60 or 0.00005560 BTC on major exchanges. Dego Finance has a market capitalization of $16.47 million and $3.60 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.00265328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00083693 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00074328 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00089643 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00192133 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,126.31 or 0.83659092 BTC.

Dego Finance Token Profile

Dego Finance’s total supply is 9,893,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,332,852 tokens. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

Dego Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

