DEJAVE (DJV) Market Cap Reaches $7.64 Million

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. DEJAVE has a market cap of $7.64 million and $23,974.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded up 78.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DEJAVE token can currently be bought for about $4,346.04 or 0.08932284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.92 or 0.00273195 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00085086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00090615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00104552 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00188033 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059245 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

