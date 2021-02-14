Delphy Price Up 74.5% This Week (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Delphy has traded 74.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $538,335.95 and $66,443.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00068901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.88 or 0.00980115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00051024 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.30 or 0.05157282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00025373 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00018398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000184 BTC.

DPY is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

