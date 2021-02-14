Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) versus Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Financial Analysis

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Demant A/S and Surgalign’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Demant A/S $2.24 billion 4.60 $219.15 million $0.45 47.56 Surgalign $308.38 million 0.78 -$211.64 million ($0.16) -18.31

Demant A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Surgalign. Surgalign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Demant A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Demant A/S and Surgalign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A Surgalign -56.07% -101.34% -18.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.5% of Surgalign shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Surgalign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Demant A/S has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgalign has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Demant A/S and Surgalign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Demant A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67 Surgalign 0 0 4 0 3.00

Surgalign has a consensus price target of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 47.90%. Given Surgalign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Demant A/S.

Summary

Demant A/S beats Surgalign on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in SmÃ¸rum, Denmark.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology. The company's implants are used in the fields of orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, plastic surgery, trauma, and other surgical procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues; and to enhance surgical outcomes. It markets its products through its direct distribution force and various OEM relationships to healthcare providers, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as through a network of independent distributors. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

