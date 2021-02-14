Dent Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Dent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $125.35 million and approximately $14.99 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dent has traded up 223.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00068745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $466.21 or 0.00954936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00051331 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.08 or 0.05161882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00024861 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00017873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,006,687,215 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

