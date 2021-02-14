DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Down 12% This Week

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $236.79 million and approximately $757,706.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.07 or 0.00019353 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00054576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.56 or 0.00269927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00084834 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00076611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00093047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00191617 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,896.61 or 0.85089151 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

DerivaDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars.

